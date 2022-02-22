Lock Upp CONFIRMED contestant list: After Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui in Kangana Ranaut's game show - Watch

New Delhi: After revealing the name of the first contestant – Nisha Rawal of ALTBalaji and MX Player’s highly-anticipated reality show, ‘Lock Upp’ today, the makers have now disclosed the identity of the second contestant of the show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

While there have been rumours and speculation about the second contestant, especially after the makers recently launched a video featuring a stand-up comedian, it has certainly built huge anticipation amongst the viewers’ wondering who it would be.

But now, the wait is over and it’s been confirmed that stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui will be the second contestant of 'Lock Upp'.

Munawar, who is a popular name in the stand-up comedy world and was arrested by the Indore Police last year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. He is a writer and rapper too.

Commenting on his association with ‘Lock Upp’, Munawar says, “Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show.”

‘Lock Upp’ has been creating waves ever since it has been launched considering its unique and never-heard-before format. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring this fearless reality show for Indian audience that will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player for free, starting 27th February.

The show will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood - Kangana Ranaut. It will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will also allow the audiences interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.