Mehreen Pirzada Gets Disturbed As Marital Rape In Sultan Of Delhi Gets Tag Of Sex Scene

New Delhi: 'Sultan Of Delhi' actress Mehreen Pirzada is receiving a lot of love from the audience for her remarkable performance in the show. Recently, she took to X and shared her disappointment towards the mainstream media as they called the marital rape scene in the series as a 'sex scene.'

She wrote, "Recently I made my OTT Debut in the web series, 'Sultan of Delhi' on Disney Hotstar. I hope my fans have enjoyed watching the series. Sometimes scripts demand certain actions which might go against your own morals. As a professional actor who considers acting an art and at the same time a job, one has to do certain scenes which are not palatable if they are part of the story’s narrative."

Further, the actress added, "There was a scene in Sultan Of Delhi that depicted a brutal Marital Rape. It pains me to see that a serious issue like Marital Rape has been described by many in the media as a “Sex Scene.” This trivializes something that is a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with."

"It disturbs me that a certain section of the media and people on social media have picked upon this, these people should understand that they have sisters and daughters too and I pray to god they never have to go through such trauma in their own lives as just the thought of such brutality and violence against women is repugnant."

"As an actor it’s my job to do justice to the role and the team of Sultan Of Delhi helmed by Milan Luthria Sir were extremely professional in making sure that we as actors at no point were uncomfortable or exposed during the shooting of some very difficult scenes. I hope as an artist to do my best in every role for my audience, be it Mahalakshmi, Sanjana or Honey. Peace & Love to all of you," she concluded.

Social media users have widely praised her post, expressing support for her views and commending her performance in the web series.

Sultan of Delhi is a period crime thriller television series written by Suparn Verma, directed by Milan Luthria. The series is set in Delhi in the year 1962 and is based on writer Arnab Ray's book 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension.' The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, Mehreen Pirzada and Harleen Sethi.