Modern Love Chennai: Prime Video's Anthology On Love To Release On May 18

Mumbai: Prime Video announced the global release of its upcoming anthology series ‘Modern Love Chennai’ on May 18. This is the third Indian adaptation of ‘Modern Love’, the internationally acclaimed original anthology helmed by John Carney, following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad. Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, with Thiagarajan Kumararaja as the creator, the six-episode anthology presents a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in the city of Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries, and open minds.

“After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service. At Prime Video, we are constantly working towards bringing locally rooted stories that have a universal appeal,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“Modern Love Chennai celebrates and explores love in all its beauty, joy, and glory, hand-in-hand with the intricacies and complexities that go with the emotion. It has been wonderful collaborating with Thiagarajan Kumararaja and all the other wonderful directors to tell these heart-warming stories that explore the city’s culture and nuances.”

“Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers,” said Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series and writer-director of one of the episodes.

“With these stories, we have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion—love—in all its eclectic forms. With Modern Love Chennai, viewers can expect a beautiful bouquet of love stories that are funny and quirky, at the same time deep and intense, engaging hearts while offering a glimpse into the soul of Chennai and its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants.”