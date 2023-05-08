topStoriesenglish2604591
NewsWeb Series
MODERN LOVE CHENNAI

Modern Love Chennai: Prime Video's Anthology On Love To Release On May 18

Prime Video announced their upcoming anthology serues 'Modern Love Chennai' after 'Modern Love Mumbai' and 'Modern Love Hyderabad'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Modern Love Chennai: Prime Video's Anthology On Love To Release On May 18

Mumbai: Prime Video announced the global release of its upcoming anthology series ‘Modern Love Chennai’ on May 18. This is the third Indian adaptation of ‘Modern Love’, the internationally acclaimed original anthology helmed by John Carney, following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad. Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, with Thiagarajan Kumararaja as the creator, the six-episode anthology presents a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in the city of Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries, and open minds.    

“After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service. At Prime Video, we are constantly working towards bringing locally rooted stories that have a universal appeal,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.  

“Modern Love Chennai celebrates and explores love in all its beauty, joy, and glory, hand-in-hand with the intricacies and complexities that go with the emotion. It has been wonderful collaborating with Thiagarajan Kumararaja and all the other wonderful directors to tell these heart-warming stories that explore the city’s culture and nuances.”  

“Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers,” said Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series and writer-director of one of the episodes.  

“With these stories, we have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion—love—in all its eclectic forms. With Modern Love Chennai, viewers can expect a beautiful bouquet of love stories that are funny and quirky, at the same time deep and intense, engaging hearts while offering a glimpse into the soul of Chennai and its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants.” 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar