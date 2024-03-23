Netflix Releases Trailer for "The Great Indian Kapil Show," Promising A Hilarious Rollercoaster Of Laughter

Buckle Up! A Riot of Laughter unleashed , The freshly unveiled trailer gives a fun peek at the laughter-filled episodes awaiting viewers. The beloved Kapil Sharma is back alongside his gang of friends Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh with a whole lot more up their sleeves .The reunion of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma brought immense joy to fans once more. Archana Puran Singh too, returns to her special chair.

Guest List

The trailer revealed Bollywood's illustrious Kapoor family (Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor) to the master storyteller Imtiaz Ali, the charismatic Diljit Dosanjh and the talented Parineeti Chopra. There’s even a sighting of Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan alongside beloved Cricketer Rohit Sharma with Batsman Shreyas Iyer.

Get ready for some unexpected twists on the show! Anticipate witnessing a unique side of the celebrity guests, all thanks to Kapil and the gang's welcoming hospitality.

Sunil Grover shares his excitement about reuniting with the gang, saying, “‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we’ve had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we’ll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India says, “‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is a treat for our members . We are thrilled to reunite Kapil and Sunil via this show on Netflix, delighting millions of fans all over the world. There are loads of exciting elements — celebrities at their funnest, sketch comedy at its craziest and Kapil at his best. We can’t wait for you to board this flight with us as India’s favorite show takes off on Netflix.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres March 30, with new episodes every Saturday at 8pm, only on Netflix.





