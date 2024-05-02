Advertisement
Panchayat Season 3 Worldwide Premiere On May 28

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the light-hearted entertainer is written by Chandan Kumar and created by TVF.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2024, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Panchayat Season 3 is all set for its worlwide premier. The latest season of the comedy series brings back its star cast Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Panchayat Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video worldwide on May 28.

On December 9, 2023, the initial glimpse of 'Panchayat 3' was revealed, showcasing Jitendra Kumar, also known as Abhishek Tripathi, on his iconic motorcycle. The subsequent image in the lineup captured Ashok Pathak (Binod) exuding intensity, accompanied by his fellow actors on the show, Durgesh Kumar and Bulloo Kumar.

At the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Pime Videos secured the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award for 'Panchayat Season 2'. This historic triumph underscored the importance of acknowledging and fostering India's burgeoning streaming industry.

