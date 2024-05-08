New Delhi: Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has surged to unprecedented heights, marking its debut as the most-viewed Indian series in its first week of launch. Garnering widespread acclaim and captivating audiences worldwide, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has soared to the Top 10 in 43 countries, solidifying its position as a global sensation.

The compelling narrative and stellar performances have earned the series a place of honour at Top 2, on the Non-English TV List. Led by a stellar ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, the series transports audiences to a world of ada (grace), adaab (respect), and tahzeeb (mannerism).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares, “Heeramandi has been a labour of love and I thank everyone who has worked on the show. I’m delighted to have collaborated with Netflix on my very first series and I am humbled by the love and appreciation we are receiving from the audiences in India and globally”.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President - Content, Netflix India shared "It is so thrilling and gratifying to see that all the love for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has made it the most viewed Indian series in the first week of its launch. When we embarked on this journey a few years ago, we knew we were creating something special that audiences would fall in love with, in India and around the world. It is an honor for Netflix to be home to this piece of artistic brilliance by the maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

The series has become a cultural phenomenon. The internet is still brimming with a frenzy of excitement from fans as they immerse themselves into the world - from dancing to its soulful music, donning Heeramandi-inspired attire, to passionately narrating unforgettable dialogues. The positive reception reaffirms the visionary creator’s status as a master craftsman of Indian cinema, while also underscoring Netflix's pivotal role in propelling Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to become a global sensation.