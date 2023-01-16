Sonakshi Sinha-Vijay Varma starrer ‘Dahaad’ becomes first Indian webseries to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

New Delhi: Web series ‘Dahaad’ starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead, has been selected for the Berlinale Series Competition. The show is set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan. It is 8 parts, slow-burn crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local police station unravel a curious case.

When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life. "Dahad’s roar echoes through the #Berlinale as it becomes the first Indian webseries to premiere at the festival," Tiger baby films posted on their Instagram handle.

Prior to ‘Dahaad’, Reema Kagti has delivered many critically acclaimed and loved stories with films like ‘Talaash’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Gully Boy’ (also presented at The Berlinale) and web series like ‘Made In Heaven’ amongst many others. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Dahaad’ is slated to release in 2023.