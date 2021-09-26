'The Crown' season 5 coming to Netflix in November 2022

Washington: Netflix, on Saturday (September 25) announced that season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will be hitting the streaming platform in November 2022. According to Variety, the announcement was done at Netflix’s Tudum jubilee, a global celebration of the streamer’s global commonwealth of film and TV titles.

Winning big at Emmy awards in its fourth season, the much-acclaimed series ‘The Crown’ will return with an all-new cast playing the British royal family, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major.

This will reportedly be the final cast for ‘The Crown’, which was launched in 2016. Claire Foy played the role of Queen Elizabeth at the start of her reign for two seasons. The show took a year off following Season 2 and returned in 2019 with Olivia Colman leading the cast as Queen Elizabeth for Seasons 3 and 4.

Staunton announced the premiere date from the sets of ‘The Crown’. She also praised Foy and Colman’s Emmy-winning performances in the role she has now inherited.

The 65-year-old introduced herself as the new face of the Queen for the upcoming season of the hit series. She was not dressed in the character.

"I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults," she said.

Variety informed that Staunton was initially supposed to play Elizabeth for a single, final season, but creator and executive producer Peter Morgan ultimately expanded Staunton’s tenure through Season 6 of the show, which Morgan has said will be its last.

The upcoming season will almost certainly chronicle the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, which formally ended in 1996.

Probably, Season 5 would also depict the events leading up to Diana's tragic death in a car wreck in 1997, as the makers have already roped in actor Khalid Abdalla to play the role of Dodi Fayed, who was Diana's alleged boyfriend at the time of her death.

Morgan already captured those events as the screenwriter of the 2006 feature ‘The Queen’, which won Helen Mirren an Oscar for her performance as Queen Elizabeth, as per Variety.