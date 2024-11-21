'The Rana Daggubati Show' World Premiere At 55th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI)

New Delhi: Prime Video hosted the World premiere of its first-ever celebrity chat show, 'The Rana Daggubati Show,' at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 21. Created and hosted by the charismatic Rana Daggubati and executive produced by him under the banner of Spirit Media, the show will feature a dazzling line-up of guests, including Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Rishab Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, and many more celebrities over eight extremely entertaining episodes.

The first episode of the unscripted Telugu Original series, featuring Nani, Teja Sajja, and Priyanka Arulmohan, received a remarkable reception from the audience present in the packed auditorium at the special screening, just days before its worldwide launch on the service.

The World Premiere was attended by over 250 cinephiles, who were also treated to an interactive conversation with Rana as he delved into the series and shared insightful nuggets about his guests’ journeys in the world of entertainment.

The Rana Daggubati Show breaks the mould of conventional chat shows and gives the audience a tantalizing peek into the lives of their favorite stars. From spilling the tea with Dulquer to souping up cars with Naga Chaitanya, from baking wood-fired pizzas with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela to ambushing Rajamouli at his outdoor shoot location, the show bring out a never-seen-before side of his guests.

Rana Daggubati express his excitment following the worldpremier of his talk show, He said "Never imagined that The Rana Daggubati Show would be screened in front of such a lovely audience at the prestigious IFFI, at its 55th edition. We've changed the format of a talk show, removing the screen between the celebrities and fans. I'm grateful to Prime Video for being excellent partners. And I can't wait for audiences across the world to watch the show when it launches on November 23,”



The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is a prestigious event celebrating global cinema and connecting filmmakers with cinephiles to explore the art of filmmaking.

The Rana Daggubati Show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting November 23 in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.