Urfi Javed’s new Look Revealed by ‘Datebaazi’ Contestant Faizan Ansari

New Delhi: Amazon miniTV launched a hatke dating show called ‘Datebaazi’ in early December and the series only gets wilder with every episode. On this show, parents have been given the power and responsibility of selecting the perfect date for their children. The show, which comprises 20 episodes, is hosted by the delightful actor and host, Rithvik Dhanjani.

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed, Bollywood superstar Shilpa Shetty, Comedian Bharti Singh made a guest appearance on Datebaazi.

And now, a new video of Urfi Javed is tremendously going viral. Urfi has already blown almost everybody's minds with her fashion sense, and now something new has been witnessed. The topmost Indian celebrity who is famous worldwide for his involvement in controversies is yet again in news.

Yes, it is Faizan Ansari from Mumbai. From bad mouth controversies to something unimagined, Faizan Ansari has broken all the boundaries. A shocking incident was noticed that Faizan Ansari literally chopped off Urfi Javed's new look at Juhu, Mumbai. This video is breaking records and there is only one question in everybody's mind what and why did this happen?

However, Faizan Ansari was present at a press conference in Juhu, Mumbai where he revealed that he is going to be seen among the top 3 contestants of Amazon Mini TV's unique dating reality show ‘DATEBAZZI’.