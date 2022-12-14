topStoriesenglish
NewsFood feature
CAFES IN DELHI

A dessert parlor that has now become the Kingdom of taste for Delhi-NCR: Theos

Ranging from normal bread to special pastries, one can easily witness some amount of art like detailing and cornicing. Adding to the artisanal factor is the quality of food that they provide here. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Theos is an artisanal patisserie! Everything you get here is an amalgamation of food and art which when blended together gives you a wonderful experience.
  • Ranging from normal bread to special pastries, one can easily witness some amount of art like detailing and cornicing. Adding to the artisanal factor is the quality of food that they provide here.

Trending Photos

A dessert parlor that has now become the Kingdom of taste for Delhi-NCR: Theos

New Delhi: Theos is an artisanal patisserie! Everything you get here is an amalgamation of food and art which when blended together gives you a wonderful experience. 

Ranging from normal bread to special pastries, one can easily witness some amount of art like detailing and cornicing. Adding to the artisanal factor is the quality of food that they provide here. The soul of the food which is prepared and served here is also unique.

 

A dessert parlor that has now definitely become a kingdom of taste for the people of Delhi-NCR. The puffs, sandwiches, wraps are so good that you cannot just have one. The best ones here are the pastries and cheesecakes. It will just melt as soon as it touches your tongue, it's that good.

 

A cute place with beautiful interiors and a lovely vibe are what we all crave, especially in this weather and believe me, 'Theos' is the answer. One must visit this place with friends or colleagues.

 

Theos is a premium patisserie and chocolaterie, cafe and lounge, serving you with mesmerizing and unforgettable dining experience. One MUST visit this adorable place for a lovely time.

Live Tv

Cafes in DelhiDessert parlors in DelhiPocket Friendly cafe in DelhiTheosTheos Pastries

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?