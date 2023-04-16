Cuddle The Kulhad: The Inspiring Story Of Chai Sutta Bar

New Delhi: Chai is an essential part of India's culture, and it's hard to find someone who doesn't love it. Chai Sutta Bar Private Limited (CSB) is an Indore-based chai and beverage serving company that recognized the immense love for chai and created a brand that is loved by millions today. Founded in June 2016, CSB has grown rapidly in just a few years and now has over 450+ outlets in 195+ cities across the country. Its yearly revenue has crossed 150 crores, making it the fastest-growing chai cafe franchise in the world.

The Birth of a Chai Franchise: How Two Childhood Friends Created CSB

The story of Chai Sutta Bar began when two childhood friends, Anubhav Dubey, and Anand Nayak, joined forces to start a chai and beverage-serving company in Indore. The idea was to offer the highest consumed beverage in India, which is chai, and provide a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for everyone to enjoy. Anand, who was struggling with his business at the time, reached out to Anubhav for help. Without hesitation, Anubhav returned to Indore, and together they opened the first CSB outlet near a girl's hostel in Bhawarkua. The duo invested just 3 lakhs, and their business quickly took off. Their focus on serving the best chai in kulhad and expanding their franchise without external investment has made CSB the biggest tea franchise on the planet.

The Power of a Unique Selling Proposition: CSB's Signature Kulhad Chai

Chai Sutta Bar (CSB) is not just focused on making profits, it is also a socially responsible brand that provides employment opportunities to people who are orphaned, differently-abled, or unemployed. They have encouraged seasonal employment for kulhad making, benefiting 500 small families. Despite its name, 'Chai Sutta Bar', which might be misconstrued as promoting smoking, CSB does not promote the use of tobacco or alcohol. The brand is dedicated solely to serving the best chai and beverages, making it a trustworthy option for all.

Since its inception, the goal of CSB has been to grow by providing customers with the best chai in kulhad, giving them an authentic experience. The QSR Franchise plans to expand its reach globally, not just in India and is already seeing success in Dubai. The key to the brand's triumph lies in its unique selling proposition of serving chai in a kulhad, a traditional clay cup that preserves heat and enhances the tea's flavor. The younger generation enjoys spending time at CSB, resulting in a remarkable consumption of 4.5 lakhs of kulhad tea per day in just six years. By 2023, CSB plans to open more outlets worldwide, and with its distinct approach to serving tea, the brand is poised for continued success in the coming years.

A Trusted Option for Chai Lovers Everywhere

The success of CSB lies in its mission and vision to create a chai café franchise that offers quality chai and a comfortable atmosphere for customers to spend time. The brand's commitment to social responsibility and providing employment opportunities to the underprivileged is commendable. It has become a household name and a preferred hangout spot for many chai lovers.