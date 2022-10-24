NewsDiwali
Diwali 2022: Don’t eat junk if tired; whip up these tasty smoothies

Tired of festivities and preparations? Try these smoothie which have the ability to energise you and delight your taste buds as well.

  • Diwali is synonyms to festivities, celebrations, fun, foods and clothes.
  • Once you are done with puja and other rituals, it is possible that you are tired and do not have the energy to cook varieties of food recipes.

Diwali 2022: Diwali is synonyms to festivities, celebrations, fun, foods and clothes. Indulging in multiple activities to prepare for the festival can be tiring sometimes. Once you are done with puja and other rituals, it is possible that you are tired and do not have the energy to food recipes. Thus, you will end up eating junk which can take a toll on your health.

Instead of indulging yourself in junk food, try these tasty and healthy smoothie recipes.

Low sugar avocado blueberry smoothie

This low-sugar avocado blueberry smoothie made with unexpected ingredients, such as avocado and cauliflower, has it all to be loved by everyone. This recipe requires almond milk, but you can experiment with other plant-based milks.

Mint chocolate chip smoothie

Love mint chocolate chip ice cream? Make this healthy smoothie version using baby spinach, cacao nibs, and chocolate protein powder, this delicious drink is full of flavor, not sugar.

Banana smoothie

This is an elevated version of a traditional banana smoothie packed with frozen bananas, nonfat Greek yogurt, ground flax seeds, and vanilla extract.

Oatmeal cookie smoothie

The smoothie is prepares using wholesome ingredients that isn't filled with sugar or other additives. Old-fashioned oats rich in fiber take center stage to help create a filling drink.

Strawberry and Cream smoothie

You just need three ingredients—frozen strawberries, milk, and a natural sweetener, such as agave or honey for this one.

