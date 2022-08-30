NewsFestive Food
GANESH CHATURTHI

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Make super yummy 'Pan Modak' with this easy recipe!

Today we have brought you the recipe to make 'Pan Modak' something different and yummy for you to add to your prasad this year. 

  • Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India.
  • This year the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is starting on 31st August 2022, this festival is celebrated with great pomp for the next 10 days.
  • People establish the idol of Lord Ganesha in their homes and offer him various delicious dishes. Bappa's favourite sweet is 'Modak,' and we have the easiest recipe for you.

Today we have brought you the recipe to make 'Pan Modak' something different and yummy for you to add to your prasad this year. 

Ingredients:

- Condensed milk- 1 cup
- Dry coconut- 1 cup
- Betel leaves- 5
- Gulkand- 4 tsp
- Cashew nuts and almonds chopped- 1/4 cup
- Ghee- 1 tsp

Recipe:

1. To make this, first of all, put the betel leaves in a mixer jar.
2. Along with this, you add condensed milk to it and grind it together.
3. Melt some ghee in a pan.
4. After this, add coconut to it and fry for about 3 to 4 minutes.
5. Then you add the betel mixture to it and cook it to thicken.
6. After this, turn off the gas and leave it to cool down for a while.
7. Then put dry fruits and gulkand in a vessel and prepare the stuffing by mixing them together.
8. After this, grease your hands with ghee.
9. Then take a little mixture and spread it like a thick roti on your hand.
10. After this, put Gulkand on the roti and make it circular.
11. Then you put it in the modak mold and make modak.
12. Now your delicious 'Pan Modak' is ready.

