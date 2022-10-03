Include these 5 Fruits to your diet To stay hydrated

New Delhi: Hydration is the key aspect for being healthy and fit. Still, we do not drink enough water. Although it is certainly the need of life, we avoid having sufficient water. This can result in various health issues such as headache, fatigue, low blood pressure, skin concerns. If you are well-hydrated, your organs will function properly and your body will also release toxins from the body.

Fret not, we got a solution for you. If you are not one of those who is a conscious water drinker, you can hydrate yourself by eating fruits. They are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes and possess water content that helps your body stay hydrated.

Here are the 5 fruits that can be consumed to stay hydrated

Apple

One apple contains almost 86% water. This is why it can be consumed to hydrate your body. They can also help with heart health, blood sugar levels, and various other things. Include apple in your diet and it will keep your water level in check.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains 96% water, hence, it is a favorite fruit to have during summers. It also contains vitamins A and C which are essential for the body. They can also be consumed as the snack by the people who want to lose their weight. Simply put, it acts as the perfect alternative for water.

Papaya

Containing 88% of water, papaya also has the goodness of vitamins C, A, E, and antioxidants. This can improve heart health and fights against inflammation. You can add a few papaya slices to your fruit bowl.

Orange

Oranges have plenty of health benefits and one of them is hydration. It is a potent source of vitamin C and potassium, which helps building a strong immune system. They can also help you get clear and bright skin.

Strawberry

Strawberries contain 91% water and have multiple health benefits. they are loaded with fiber, manganese, vitamin C, and folate which are essential for a healthy body. they not aid in digetsion but also prevents inflammation as well.