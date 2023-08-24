Onam 2023: 7 Dessert Recipes You Must-Try To Sweeten Your Celebrations

The vibrant festival of Onam is not just about the traditional 'sadhya' feast, but also about indulging in a variety of delectable desserts that add sweetness to the celebrations. From the fragrant aroma of jaggery to the rich flavours of coconut, Onam desserts offer a delightful finale to the festive spread.

As Onam brings families and friends together, the following dessert recipes allow you to savour the authentic flavours of Kerala's culinary heritage. Whether it's the creamy rice kheer or the crunchy nei appam, each dessert adds a touch of sweetness to the festive atmosphere. So, embrace the spirit of Onam and treat yourself to these delightful creations that truly capture the essence of the festival.

Here are seven mouthwatering Onam dessert recipes that are sure to leave you craving for more.



Palada Payasam (Rice Kheer)

A classic South Indian dessert, Palada Payasam is a must-have during Onam. Cooked with rice, milk, and flavored with cardamom, this creamy delicacy is sweetened with sugar or jaggery. The slow-cooking process ensures the rice absorbs the milk, creating a rich and luscious texture.

Ada Pradhaman

Made using rice flakes, coconut milk, and jaggery, Ada Pradhaman is a traditional Onam dessert with a unique taste. The rice flakes are blended with jaggery and coconut milk, seasoned with ghee-roasted coconut and cashews, resulting in a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

Parippu Pradhaman (Moong Dal Payasam)

Parippu Pradhaman offers a delightful twist by using moong dal as its main ingredient. The roasted moong dal is cooked with jaggery, coconut milk, and spices, creating a sumptuous, earthy-flavored dessert that perfectly complements the festive spirit.

Semiya Payasam (Vermicelli Kheer)

Semiya Payasam is a quick and delightful dessert option for Onam. The thin vermicelli is roasted in ghee and then cooked with milk and sugar, before being adorned with nuts and raisins. Its silky texture and sweet taste make it a crowd-pleaser.

Unniyappam

Unniyappam, a deep-fried banana and jaggery fritter, is a beloved snack during Onam. The batter, made from ripe bananas, rice flour, jaggery, and coconut, is fried to golden perfection. Its crispy outer layer and soft, sweet interior make it a popular choice among all age groups.

Nei Appam

Nei Appam is prepared with rice flour, jaggery, and ghee. This sweet treat is often spiced with cardamom and flavoured with banana. The appams are fried until they develop a caramelized crust, making them irresistible.

Coconut Ladoo

No Onam celebration is complete without Coconut Ladoos. These bite-sized delights are made by mixing freshly grated coconut with condensed milk or jaggery syrup. Rolled into small balls and coated with desiccated coconut, these ladoos are a quick and easy treat to prepare.