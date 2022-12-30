Romeo Lane to Farzi Cafe: Cafes with finger-licking food you MUST visit in 2023!

New Delhi: "The fondest memories are made gathered around a table, good food, family and friends." Ring in the New Year with live music, scrumptious food and photogenic clicks. With the cheers to glassful beverages at various spots to hang in with loved ones or have cozy treats at your doorstep.

Say Goodbye to all the vows of 2022 and welcome good luck of 2023 with heart, mouth and mind open. Skol!! The only thing you'll have to make is your food stick out. We know you are busy scrolling up and down in quest of good food for celebration then fret not; we take care of you! We are here with the top succulent restaurant and cafes in Delhi NCR.

Make 2023 a lucky year of yours! Give it a lucky start with the best people, good vibes and great food. With this lucky good food list, we wish you a happy, prosperous and lucky New Year ahead.

Local, Gurugram



It seems like Local is leaving no stones unturned to make New Year 2023 special for all. A wholesome brewery and air bar is simply perfect for NY Bash with specially curated North Indian, Italian, Mexican, Street Food, Seafood, beverages, shakes and much more in menu and insta perfect Decor. This year Local is offering special lunch and dinner with a range of delicacies and drinks.

My Sky

This place has it all, the food menu is vast, you will be spoilt for choices. From Chinese to Continental, there is so much to explore here, you foodies. The restaurant offers Chinese, North Indian, Continental, Italian, Asian, fast food and exquisite desserts.

Zoca Cafe



With New Year is just around the corner, Zoca is no stranger to the festival of lights and is gearing up to offer diverse options Chinese and Kids special too. They are known for pizzas, shakes and fries.

Ivorry

Nestled in Panchshila Park, Malviya Nagar, Ivoryy exudes a cheerful vibe and is bustling throughout the day. The seating is comfortable and the layout is pleasing with festive decor which makes it the perfect restaurant to ring in Christmas festivities with your family & friends.

Punjab Grill

An emblem of the grandeur of North Indian cuisine, Punjab Grill remains the city’s favourite dining destination, well-renowned for serving authentic, hearty and delicious Indian comfort food, taking guests for a stroll through the fabled alleys of Punjab with each bite.

Burger Rush



Hommiez, we have brought excellent option for you as well. Enjoy exotic burger at your home with your family and friends. The Chefs at Burger Rush have curated a special lucky NY 2023 Menu. They have launched a new burger called the Chicken and Mushroom burger which is sure to add cheer to all New Year celebrations.

Madam Chutney

Experience the colorful and luxurious in taste street food in one splendid place. Offering you bright life elements through Indian fabrics, warm mood lighting, pop graphics, 90s posters and chic seating.

Romeo Lane, Defence Colony

If you are looking for a nice evening replete with good food, enchanting ambience and appetising food, Romeo Lane in Defence Colony offers an all-inclusive experience. The tropical ambience with French inspired artwork and hand-painted glass doors will teleport you to a vacation in your favourite European destinations.

The Mellow Garden



Adieu to year 2022 and hey to 2023! Mellow Garden is offering special platters that include North Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Mughlai cuisines. For desserts, you will get delicious Indian and mughlai sweets, dishes and much more.

Farzi cafe

The menu is broad, and the cuisine is clean and well-prepared; some items may be priced high, but they are well worth it. Spending money here is a no-brainer.

Lazy Bear Cafe



Lazy Bear's New Year feast as a part of the celebration will boost the festive spirit around. Here you will enjoy special dishes and cocktails.

Turban Tales

The restaurant has always maintained a dhaba-style aesthetic with colourful interiors and everyone loves it. Turban Tales is a North Indian restaurant.