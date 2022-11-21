Try these QUICK and EASY breakfast options for busy mornings

New Delhi: Every one of us knows importance of breakfast as it is the most important meal of the day. While many put in the efforts to ensure that they are consuming the healthy breakfast, others find it hard to even eat the right breakfast, leave alone preparing it at their homes.

However, there exists a third category too. The people in this category want to have a healthy breakfast and start their day with the right meal.

But what they need is the dishes which are quick and easy to morning. After all, not everyone has the time to invest in cooking. So, here we are, and we will help you with everything you need.

Here are 7 breakfast ideas for you to make while in a hurry for office or any other work. Take a look.

Pancakes

It is a myth that pancakes are only for weekend mornings. Pancakes are one of the yummy breakfast ideas and you don’t even need many ingredients. It is your choice if you want to have a sweet or a savoury pancake in your breakfast. You will need some flour, milk, eggs, sugar, choco chips (optional) or mashed banana if you want. For the savoury version, take some flour, eggs, milk, salt, pepper and chopped veggies. Shallow fry them and your pancakes are ready to eat.

Instant oats

Don’t want to spend more than 10-15 minutes to prepare the breakfast and yet want something healthy to feed your tummy? Oats should be your priority and trust me, it is the best breakfast ideas ever.

Get yourself a packet of instant oats and mix with milk or water. Cook for a few minutes and you can start eating. Using the microwave can help even more.

Fruit and yogurt smoothie

Believe us, your breakfast couldn’t be more healthy, delicious and easy as well than this. What is even better that you do not even need a lot of ingredients and it needs no cooking also. The fruits and vegetables you in your fridge are enough to make a smoothie.

All you need is a blender and blend whatever fruits you have or you want to have. Along with fruits and vegetables, you can also use dates, almonds, some honey and chia seeds.

Scrambled Eggs

Eggs are a very healthy ingredient and can be used to prepare various recipes. However, the easiest recipe is scrambled eggs.

Take a pan and put it over the heat. Spread butter or oil and break in eggs. Let it cook and add some salt and pepper. You can also add onion, tomatoes and veggies to make it even more delicious.

Protein bar and banana

Protein bars can be a quick and healthy breakfast. It has many ingredients and nutrient dense breakfast. Eating it with the banana could be a great combination. However, we suggest adding liquids like chocolate and milk or and healthy smoothie to complete your breakfast.

Avocado toast

Toasts are one of a kind and are very easy to prepare. Be it for breakfast or any other meal, avocado toast can be a great choice. Put a few pieces of bread in the toaster. Meanwhile, cut an avocado and scoop out the flesh. Take out the toasted bread, drizzle a little olive oil, place the avocado, add some salt and pepper.