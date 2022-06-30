NewsFootball
AUS VS SL 1ST TEST

AUS vs SL 1st Test: Galle Stadium's stand falls off due to heavy rain, WATCH

Sri Lankan off spinner Ramesh Mendis dismissed David Warner (25) lbw and had Marnus Labuschagne (13) caught by Asitha Fernando on Day 1

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
  • Australia are 233/5 at Tea on Day 2
  • Usman Khawaja scored 71 for Australia in their first innings

Sri Lanka's first Test match against Australia was ruined due to heavy rain on Day 2 at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday (June 30). Shockingly, a roof of a grandstand also collasped due to the heavy rainfall which delayed the start of the second day's play between Australia and Sri Lanka's first Test match of the two-match series. Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the collapse as there were no fans present near or under the roof during the time it fell.

Below is the video of the Galle International Stadium's stand...

It looked like rain will continue to spoil the action which begun late on Day 2 and the ground staff somehow managed to not let it effect the ground. Some of the covers which were being used to keep the outfield fine were blown away.

Coming to the match, Usman Khawaja was batting on 47 along Travid Head (6) at the opening day stumps of the first Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka. The Lankan lions bundled out for 212 as spinner Nathan Lyon grabbed his 20th five-wicket haul for Australia. In the second innings, Steven Smith was run out for 6 after a mix-up with Usman Khawaja, who refused to run after calling Smith for a single. Earlier, Sri Lankan off spinner Ramesh Mendis dismissed David Warner (25) lbw and had Marnus Labuschagne (13) caught by Asitha Fernando in Australia's innings to finish the day on 2-35. Australia finished the Day 1 for 98 with the loss of three wickets at stumps.

After the play begun on Day 2, Usman Khawaja completed his fifty but was dismissed by Sri Lanka spinner Jeffrey Vandersay on 71. Travis Head, who ended Day 1 unbeaten with Khawaja left early after a caught & bowled dismissal by Dhananjay De Silva. However, after that wicket-keeper Alex Carey and Cameron Green have calmed the nerves down for Australia. Currently, Australia lead by 21 runs with Alex Carey (43) and Cameron Green (48), both inching closer to their half-centuries. Australia are 233/5 at Tea of Day 2 of the first Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka.

AUS vs SL 1st TestAustralia vs Sri Lanka 2022Australia tour of Sri LankaAUS vs SL Day 2

