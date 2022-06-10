Austria will host defending champions France in their UEFA Nations League fixture taking place at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on Saturday (June 11) as per IST. The Austrian side will look to make a statement from this fixture with their captain David Alaba returning to the side.

On the other hand, Karim Benzema's France will look to get the desperate away game win they are waiting for since the start of this competiton.

Check out all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Austria vs France:

Where is Austria vs France UEFA Nations League match being played?

Austria vs France, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Ernst Happel Stadium.

What time will the Austria vs France UEFA Nations League match begin?

Austria vs France UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday (June 11).

Where to watch Austria vs France UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Austria vs France UEFA Nations League match will be live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream Austria vs France UEFA Nations League match?

Austria vs France UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.

Austria and France Probable Staring XI:

Austria: Heinz Lindner (Gk), Gernot Trauner, Konrad Laimer, Maximilian Wober, Kevin Danso, Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Christopher Trimmel, Andreas Weimann, Michael Gregoritsch

France: Hugo Lloris (Gk), Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Aurelien Tchouamen, Antoine Griezmann, Benjamin Pavard, Theo Hernandez, N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema