Bayern Munich will host Spanish side Villarreal in their second leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match on Wednesday (April 13). Being the underdogs of the fixture, Villarreal pulled an emphatic 1-0 victory over Bayern in the first leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica. An early goal from Arnaut Danjuma got Villarreal the lead and after the goal, they defended their lead with their hearts out till the full-time whistle.

In the first leg, Bayern had a total of 22 attempts and Villarreal had 12. The Spanish side will qualify for the semi-finals first-time since 2006 if they pull off a draw or win in Munich.

Bayern Munich are coming into this fixture with a win over Augsburg and will look to win the game by overcoming a one-goal difference between the sides.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match here:

When will the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match be played?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match will be played on Wednesday, April 13.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match will start at the 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match?

The Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match?

The live streaming for the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match will be available on Sony Liv.