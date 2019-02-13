हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho happy to have 'opened doors' for English youngsters

Image Credits: Twitter/@Sanchooo10

England winger Jadon Sancho is happy his move to Borussia Dortmund and subsequent strong performances in the Bundesliga have given English youngsters another avenue to pursue their careers.

Sancho, a Manchester City academy graduate who was signed by Dortmund in 2017, has come into his own this season with seven goals and nine assists for the table toppers in Germany`s top flight.

The 18-year-old has also featured regularly in the Champions League, making 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

"I`m happy that I`ve opened doors," Sancho told ESPN in an interview ahead of Dortmund`s trip to Tottenham Hotspur for Wednesday`s Champions League last-16 tie.

"It`s a good thing to give other players the opportunities somewhere else and not just at home. It`s a good feeling, a nice feeling.

"They do ask me what it`s like (making the step up from the reserves to the senior team), and I tell them truthfully: It`s not easy. It`s difficult."

Sancho is expected to start for Dortmund against Spurs with captain Marco Reus ruled out with a thigh injury.

Tags:
Jadon SanchoBorussia DortmundTottenham HotspurMarco Reus
