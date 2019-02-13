Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho happy to have 'opened doors' for English youngsters

England winger Jadon Sancho is happy his move to Borussia Dortmund and subsequent strong performances in the Bundesliga have given English youngsters another avenue to pursue their careers.

Sancho, a Manchester City academy graduate who was signed by Dortmund in 2017, has come into his own this season with seven goals and nine assists for the table toppers in Germany`s top flight.

The 18-year-old has also featured regularly in the Champions League, making 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

"I`m happy that I`ve opened doors," Sancho told ESPN in an interview ahead of Dortmund`s trip to Tottenham Hotspur for Wednesday`s Champions League last-16 tie.

"It`s a good thing to give other players the opportunities somewhere else and not just at home. It`s a good feeling, a nice feeling.

"They do ask me what it`s like (making the step up from the reserves to the senior team), and I tell them truthfully: It`s not easy. It`s difficult."

Sancho is expected to start for Dortmund against Spurs with captain Marco Reus ruled out with a thigh injury.