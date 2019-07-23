Brazil women's football team part ways with coach Vadao

Brazil have parted ways with Vadao, the coach of their women`s football team, the country`s football confederation said on Monday.

"After a year and 10 months, following his second stint with the CBF, the coach Oswaldo Alvarez, (aka) Vadao, is no longer in charge of the Brazilian women’s team," the CBF said in a statement.

Vadao, who previously coached the team for two years from 2014, was removed just four weeks after Brazil were knocked out the World Cup by France.

His team had lost their previous nine games before the tournament but performed well enough to reach the last 16 where they were beaten 2-1 by the hosts after extra-time.

Under Vadao`s tutelage, they reached the semi-finals of the 2016 Olympic tournament in Rio and won two Copas America and a Pan American Games title.

"The CBF is working to define the name of a new coach for the women’s team in as short a time period as possible," it added.