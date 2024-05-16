Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Legend, Announces Retirement; India Vs Kuwait World Cup Qualifier To Be His Last Match

Sunil Chhetri, India's top footballer, has decided to retire from the sport. He made the announcement in a 9-minute long video which he posted on Thursday morning. He will play his last match on June 6 vs Kuwait, which is also the FIFA World Cup qualification match. Chhetri made his international debut on June 12, 2005 vs Pakistan and scored his first goal. Today, Chhetri has 94 goals in 150 matches for India. He is the third-highest active international goal-scorer, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is fourth on the all-time list.

"The recollection of the last 19 years is a combination of duty, pressure and immense joy. I never thought that these are the many games I would play for the country, good or bad but now I did but these last one and half two months I did. And this (the feeling) was very strange. I was probably going towards the decision that this game (against Kuwait) is going to be my last," Chhetri said.

Chhetri started his professonal football career in 2002 with Mohun Bagan. He also played for USA's Kansas City Wizards in 2010 and then for Portugal's Sporting CP reserves in 2012. In India, he played for many prestigious football clubs like East Bengal, Dempo, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC. Chhetri achieved a lot at Bengaluru FC as he went on to win I-League in 2014, 2016 with them, also lifting the Super Cup in 2018 and led them in the AFC Cup Final in 2016.

Chhetri's remarkable achievements extend beyond club success, with his true prowess shining on the international stage. He played a pivotal role in India's triumphs at the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009, and 2012, as well as the SAFF Championship in 2011, 2015, and 2021. However, his most significant contribution came in securing India's first AFC Asian Cup appearance in 27 years through his stellar performance in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup victory.