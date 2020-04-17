हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UEFA

Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA to meet on April 23 to discuss resumption

The European continental club competitions Champions League and Europa League have both been on indefinite suspensions due to the pandemic.

Official logo of UEFA

UEFA will hold a meeting with its members on April 23 to discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football.

The European continental club competitions Champions League and Europa League have both been on indefinite suspensions due to the pandemic that has infected over 2 million people around the world killing nearly 145,000.

"This meeting will follow an information session for the General Secretaries of UEFA's 55 member associations on Tuesday 21 April. The meetings will look at developments across both domestic and European competitions," said the UEFA in its statement.

"Further communication will be made, if necessary, following the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee."

Apart from the lucrative club competitions being suspended, UEFA also had to postpone the 2020 Euros to next year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had earlier said that it would be irresponsible to start any tournament without ensuring that the situation is 100 per cent safe.

"As our main priority, our principles, the ones we employ in our competitions and also we invite everyone to follow, is health comes first," Goal.com quoted Infantino as saying. "As much as I emphasise it, it is not enough. It's not worth putting at risk any human life for any game, any competition, nor any league. Everyone should have this clear in their minds," he said.

UEFAfootballCoronavirus2020 EuroGianni Infantino
