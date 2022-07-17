Cristiano Ronaldo TROLLED by Russian club amid Manchester United transfer saga

Cristiano Ronaldo was trolled by a Russian club Spartak Moscow on Twitter amid multiple reports that the Portuguese superstar is eyeing a move away from Manchester United. After a disappointing season with United, Ronaldo's intention of playing Champions League football next season was spoiled when the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League standings. As a result, the striker asked his club to accept an offer for him if the club finds it suituable for them.

In the process, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been pushing clubs to sign the Manchester United forward but no one seems interested at the moment. Connecting to this situation, Spartak took a dig at the all-time topscorer in the history of football through their social media handle. The club made an image of themselves texting Lionel Messi "Hi Leo", and Messi replying "no". The joke was made on Ronaldo as they shared an image above the Messi one showing that Ronaldo text them "Hi Spartak" and they replied "no".

The club captioned the post "Pain again. But not for us this time."

Checkout the post below...

Pain again. But not for us this time. https://t.co/3ifQw7tIcl pic.twitter.com/6RO0nWzHts — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) July 16, 2022

Coming to Ronaldo's transfer situation, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was in no mood to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's future as club's pre-season tour arrived in Melbourne.

"We made a statement and nothing has changed," said ten Hag ahead of Friday`s friendly match against A-League outfit Melbourne Victory at the MCG.

The star striker isn't on the trip amid speculation over his Old Trafford future and the Dutch coach gave short shrift to a press conference question about the 37-year-old's plans.

United continue to insist that Ronaldo is not leaving the club but it is no clearer as to whether he will link up with the rest of the squad on their three-match Australian leg of the tour.

"We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together," ten Hag was quoted as saying by Dailymail.

The Dutch coach added, "He's not with us and it's due to personal issues. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me." (With IANS inputs)