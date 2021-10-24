Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Liverpool PL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs LIV

Manchester United are all set to host rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (October 24) night hoping to put their campaign back on track after they lost to Leicester City 4-2 in their last PL match. The Red Devils have dropped to sixth in the table amid their poor run of form.

Moreover, the pressure is on Ole Solskjaer to deliver, with reports linking managers like Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte to United gaining momentum.

United like always will be banking on star man, Cristiano Ronaldo to fire for the Red Devils. Ronaldo has scored six goals in all competitions so far.

On the other hand, Liverpool will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2021-22 campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s side finds themselves one point adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 24.

What time will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.