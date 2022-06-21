Portugal and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a well-deserved break with his family in Mallorca in Spain. But ahead of his return back to the United Kingdom for Manchester United’s pre-season games, Ronaldo suffered a major loss as his Rs 17 crore supercar Bugatti Veyron crashed into a house in Mallorca.

According to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the Bugatti Veyron was being driven by an employee of the Portuguese superstar, when it crashed into the entrance of a house on Monday morning. It is understood that the driver of the vehicle has suffered no serious injuries, but there is said to be extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

The local Police of Bunyola Town Hall and also Civil Guard officers are said to have attended to the scene and it has been learnt that the driver has suffered no injuries but there has been some serious damage to the front of the car.

This Bugatti Veyron is one of the many supercars owned by the Portuguese international and the very car is reportedly shipped to the island of Mallorca for his holiday.

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's employees accidentally smashed his 2 million-euro Bugatti.



Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for another club in the summer window after the star forward feels that he will not be a part new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag's system, as per La Repubblica (Italy). The former Ajax manager is in a mood to bring the up old tactics of Manchester United where they pressed the opposition aggressively up front and Ronaldo is certainly not in ten Hag's plans for that kind of a role. The 37-year-old joined Manchester United second time in his career in the 2021/22 season ending his campaign as the top scorer of the club, scoring 24 goals in 37 matches.

Jorge Mendes, agent of Cristiano Ronaldo is already looking up for offers around the Europe map with AS Roma and another club looking to sign up the Portugal captain.