Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Visit India With Club Al Nassr, Check All Details HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr can visit India to face India's Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City. The Mumbai-based football club has been a regular in the playoffs but failed to make it to the final last year. They are still the first-ever Indian football club to secure a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League for two times in a row.

Ronaldo signed for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in the starting of this year for a massive contract worth over $200 million. There is a huge possibility that Mumbai City and Al Nassr will face each other in India soon, which means Cristiano Ronaldo can visit India for a football game.

Recently, Ronaldo confirmed that he will stay in Saudi to play for Al-Nassr even after losing the league title to Al-Ittihad.

"I think the league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good, it's competitive. we have very good teams, we have very good Arab players. The infrastructure I think they need to improve a little bit more. The referees and the VAR system. I think they should be a little bit more quicker. I think other small things they need to improve. but I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here," he said when asked about his experience of playing in the league.

"And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do, then in the next 5 years I think the Saudi League can be the fifth (top league) in the world," he added.