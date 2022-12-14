topStoriesenglish
Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid? 'Comeback KING' say fans after Portugal superstar trains in Spain, Check here

Fans could not keep calm after hearing the news that Cristiano Ronaldo trained at a Real Madrid training center. Checkout the social media reactions below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Cristiano Ronaldo trained in Real Madrid's training center after the forward requested permission to keep up his fitness as per multiple reports. Fans of the Spanish giants went crazy on social media as the 37-year-old shares a special connection with the club and it's fans where he played for more than 8 seasons. Ronaldo scored over 450 goals for Real Madrid after he joined them from Manchester United, the club where he terminated his contract recently in his second stint. All is not going well for the Portuguese icon as he remains without the club at the moment. However, Real Madrid fans demanded president Florentino Perez to bring back the Portugal forward, who has won four Champions League with the club.

Checkout the reactions below...

(More to follow)

