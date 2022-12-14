Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid? 'Comeback KING' say fans after Portugal superstar trains in Spain, Check here

Cristiano Ronaldo trained in Real Madrid's training center after the forward requested permission to keep up his fitness as per multiple reports. Fans of the Spanish giants went crazy on social media as the 37-year-old shares a special connection with the club and it's fans where he played for more than 8 seasons. Ronaldo scored over 450 goals for Real Madrid after he joined them from Manchester United, the club where he terminated his contract recently in his second stint. All is not going well for the Portuguese icon as he remains without the club at the moment. However, Real Madrid fans demanded president Florentino Perez to bring back the Portugal forward, who has won four Champions League with the club.

Checkout the reactions below...

Comeback KING #CR7 to Real Madrid — Piyush Singh (@Dontpeacemebitc) December 14, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo,I don't know what to do, should I be sad because he was eliminated from the world cup, or should I be happy that he came to Real Madrid?#CristianoRonaldo #CR7 #GOAT#Portugal pic.twitter.com/9vAidfNOpK — Se_xen (@seyma_ulac35) December 14, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid perez make it happen. December 14, 2022

Ronaldo training at Madrid training grounds has struck a side of me that has made me so happy all day — ALEXX (@drizzy_b7) December 14, 2022

Ronaldo has been spotted training at Real Madrid training center Valdebebas

IS IT HAPPENING?! PLEASE DON'T GIVE US HOPE — toki() (@farhanshaarif) December 14, 2022

Sorry for not being realistic. I would even take crippled Ronaldo at Real Madrid for what he has done for my club. — Shehreen (@shehreen13abed8) December 14, 2022

How did Ronaldo manage to get 581 goals and assists in 438 appearances for Real Madrid? Averaging 1.3 goal involvements per game while winning the UCL 4 times over 9 years is something that will never be replicated.



This is the Ronaldo people will remember. pic.twitter.com/7vpf1ZlnF2 December 12, 2022

| Cristiano Ronaldo would love to return to Real Madrid and would even do so on a ‘minimal’ salary. But, Real Madrid highlight they have Vinicius and Benzema whilst Cristiano’s age being the main reason it won’t happen. @GoalItalia

— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 14, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours on a separated pitch #Ronaldo



As revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. pic.twitter.com/mrbFneIPkt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

