Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Batin LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to face Al-Batin on Friday night (March 3) at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The game is expected to be an intense contest. Al-Nassr have won three of their last five games but lost against Al-Ittihad 3-1 in their previous match. The 38-year-old star striker has scored eight goals so far in the Saudi Arabia Pro League in his last five matches. Ronaldo scored his first hattrick against Damac FC helping his side to clinch the win. Al-Nassr are currently on top of the points table with 43 points and a goal difference of 30 plus goals.

Recently, Ronaldo scored four goals in Al-Nassr's victory over Al Wehda. Just after a few days, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is already on the list of top-scorers of the league. Currently, Anderson Talisca has scored more goals than him in this season so far. (READ: Lionel Messi Buys Gold iPhones Worth Rs 1.7 Crore Each For All Players Of Argentina's World Cup Winning Squad)

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Batin match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Batin?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Batin will take place on Friday, March 3. (READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Cheated On Georgina Rodriguez? Al-Nassr Star Responds To Venezuelan Influencer's Claim)

Where is the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Batin?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Batin will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Batin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Batin will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Batin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Batin will not be broadcast in India.

2 months in and Cristiano Ronaldo has already made Al Nassr one of the most popular clubs in the world. pic.twitter.com/Rh4lxCKbj8 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 28, 2023

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Batin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Batin will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC.