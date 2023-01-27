Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked by Fans as Al Feiha Player Does Lionel Messi's Iconic Celebration, SEE PIC

Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked in Al-Nassr's Super Cup semi-final clash against Al-Ittihad as the opposition striker scored a goal and celebrated like Lionel Messi on Thursday (January 26). Morocco international Abderrazak Hamdallah celebrated by taking off his jersey as he doubled his side's lead against his former club. Notably, this was Ronaldo's second game for the Saudi Arabia club. Hamdallah was part of Morocco which enjoyed a stunning run in the Qatar FIFA World Cup and ended the Portuguese icon's dream of lifting the prestigious trophy once in his career.

Hamdallah scored twice for his team and the celebration came in just after Ronaldo missed a chance moments earlier. Ronaldo missed the chance which could have leveled Al-Nassr in the contest.

Check out the poking celebration here...

It surely turned the clock back for Ronaldo as Hamdallah replicated Messi's goal celebration from the 2017 El Clasico. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a last-minute winner for Barca against Real Madrid and celebrated by holding his jersey in front of the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu, which was Ronaldo's home ground at that time. Recently, the two greats of the game met once more on a football pitch when PSG faced Riyadh-XI (Saudi Arabia All Stars) in a friendly match in Riyadh. The French giants won that clash 5-4, Ronaldo scored twice and was awarded the man of the match award.

Soon as the Morocco international celebrated, the focus shifted towards the 37-year-old who was waving his arms in frustration. Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup as they lost the semifinal clash 3-1. Al-Ittihad will now face Al Feiha in the Super Cup final. Al Feiha defeated Saudi Pro League champions Al-hilal in their last-four clash of the tournament to book the seat for the finals.