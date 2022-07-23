Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines once again amid his transfer saga going on at Manchester United. He shocked the world along with the Red Devils after his request to leave the club. However, this is not the first time Ronaldo has been trending for more than 14 days in a row, a similar scenario took place when the Talismanic forward informed about his move to Italian giants Juventus from Real Madrid. The jerseys of Cristiano broke the record of being sold the most in one day in the country back in 2018 as the former Los Blancos star brought tons of publicity with him. (READ: Cristiano Ronaldo football transfer news and updates: Man United star willing to cut wages)

However, there is one player who has broken his record of most jerseys sold in one day in Italy and that is Roma's new signing Paulo Dybala. Interestingly, Dybala and Ronaldo shared the dressing room after the Portugal forward switched from Real Madrid to Juventus. As per Corriere dello Sport, the 28-year-old's transfer to Roma has created a different vibe in Rome as the fans are going crazy at the moment following the news of the former Juventus player playing for them next season. (READ: Georgina wants Ronaldo to move to THIS club from Manchester United)

Dybala, who was linked with a transfer to Serie A side Inter Milan after his deal with Juventus expired, has signed a three-year contract with Roma. The deal is worth 6 million euros ($6.14 million), Italian news agency ANSA said.

"The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions," Dybala said in a statement.

"I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with."

The 28-year-old won five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies with Juventus after joining them from Palermo in 2015, scoring 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions. However, his last two seasons with the Turin-based club were hampered by a string of injuries.

Dybala, who has earned 34 caps for Argentina since his senior debut in 2015, will become Roma`s fourth signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of midfielder Nemanja Matic, goalkeeper Mile Svilar and defender Zeki Celik.

"He has already joined up with his new teammates at the training camp in Portugal and will begin preparations for the new season this week. Dybala has opted to wear the No. 21 shirt for the club," said Roma. Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho. (With Reuters input)