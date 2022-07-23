Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is still uncertain after the Portuguese icon informed about his desire to leave the club recently. In what was an iconic move back to the England Premier League, the trophyless season at United is hunting the dreams of the 37-year-old to be the greatest ever to play the game. Ronaldo wants to play at the top level and United are not playing in the Champions League next season. It came as a shock to the club and the footballing world when the talismanic forward submitted his exit request. (READ: Georgina wants Ronaldo to move to THIS club from Manchester United)

However, this is the first time in Ronaldo's career that he is not being wanted by the European heavyweights like - Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and more. It is likely to say that the Five-time Ballon d'Or would've expected a better reception from other clubs but shockingly all the clubs have turned their backs on the profilic goalscorer.

"We focused on our top target Raheem Sterling who we signed and everything else stays behind closed doors," Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea coach) said when asked about Ronaldo.

"As highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn't be a fit with our philosophy," said Bayern's CEO Oliver Kahn on the rumours of Ronaldo signing for Bayern Munich after Lewandowski's departure to FC Barcelona.

Erik ten Hag on Man Utd working on signings: “We need more options, we have to strengthen the squad even more, we're looking around but we also need the right players”. #MUFC



“Concerns regarding Ronaldo not back? Of course, but concerning is maybe not the right word”. pic.twitter.com/d5j1I60VwN July 22, 2022

However, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has not turned his back on the Portugal forward stating that "Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale". However, United's top-scorer of last season is in no mood to stay at the club. Reports suggest that Ronaldo wants UCL football and is not happy with the lack of signings the club has made. A report even suggested that Ronaldo thinks that the club do not share the same ambition as him of 'winning trophies' next season.

Ronaldo is willing to take a 30 percent paycut on his salary to join Spanish club Atletico Madrid, as per Daily mail. However, a move to Atletico will give him and his the comfort zone that they lived in for nine years during his time at Real Madrid but first Cristiano will take a cut from his Manchester United wages and later he will have the make up to the Atletico fans, who he made cry a lot of times in a Real Madrid shirt.