NewsFootball
MANCHESTER UNITED VS BRENTFORD

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Brentford Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match MUN vs BRE in India?

Checkout Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live Streaming details here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Brentford Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match MUN vs BRE in India?

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag era didn't get the ideal start they would have wanted to or have imagined, the Red Devils faced a 2-1 defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford in what was an unwanted record broken for the side. Brighton had never defeated United at home in the Premier League but that changed when the 2022-23 Premier League campaign started off. Cristiano Ronaldo started off the bench and came on in the 53rd minute of the game. In game-week 2, United face Brentford away from home, in what will be an interesting contest as the Devils are hungry for the 3 points. (Cristiano Ronaldo beats Man United teammates in sprint ahead of Brentford clash, see PIC here)

Brentford went on to play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and managed a 2-2 draw in their opener of the season. It will be an emotional moment for Eriksen, as the United's new signing was playing with the side before his new contract with the Red Devils. Man United have a big fixture coming up against Liverpool and ten Hag will be hoping to get the players' mojo back as soon as possible.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Brentford English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be played on Saturday (August 13) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, England.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Live Tv

Manchester United vs BrentfordMan United vs Brentford LivestreamMUN vs BRECristiano RonaldoPremier League livestream

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022