Manchester United's Erik ten Hag era didn't get the ideal start they would have wanted to or have imagined, the Red Devils faced a 2-1 defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford in what was an unwanted record broken for the side. Brighton had never defeated United at home in the Premier League but that changed when the 2022-23 Premier League campaign started off. Cristiano Ronaldo started off the bench and came on in the 53rd minute of the game. In game-week 2, United face Brentford away from home, in what will be an interesting contest as the Devils are hungry for the 3 points. (Cristiano Ronaldo beats Man United teammates in sprint ahead of Brentford clash, see PIC here)

Brentford went on to play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and managed a 2-2 draw in their opener of the season. It will be an emotional moment for Eriksen, as the United's new signing was playing with the side before his new contract with the Red Devils. Man United have a big fixture coming up against Liverpool and ten Hag will be hoping to get the players' mojo back as soon as possible.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Brentford English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be played on Saturday (August 13) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, England.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.