Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs BRT?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of the Manchester United vs Brentford match in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs BRT?
Source: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will take on Brentford FC in the Premier League tonight at 1:30 AM IST (January 20). United will travel away from home for this one and will look to  return to winning ways after a bad run of form. In their previous clash against Aston Villa, United gave away a 2-0 lead and the game resulted in a 2-2 draw. United have just one win in their last four games.

The hosts are in struggling form too as they have lost four out of the five last games played. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford both missed the Villa clash, but a late fitness test will tell if they will play tonight or not.

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be played on Thursday (January 20) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, England.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Brentford will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

