The UEFA Nations League will get us another clash between Croatia and Denmark at the Parken Stadium on Saturday (June 11). Denmark are currently the Group League A leaders after their 2-1 win over Austria this week and will come into this eyeing a similar result.

Croatia, on the other hand are at the bottom of the table of their group. The Croatians somehow managed to keep France quiet in their previous fixture but will look bounce back in this one with victory.

Check out all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia vs Denmark:

Where is Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match being played?

Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Parken in Denmark.

What time will the Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match begin?

Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday (June 11).

Where to watch Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match will be live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match?

Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.