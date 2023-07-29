trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642139
El Clasico LIVEstreaming: When And Where To Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match In India Online And On TV?

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other in a friendly clash of the Hero Soccer Champions Tour 2023.

Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023

El Clasico LIVEstreaming: When And Where To Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match In India Online And On TV? ElClasico LIVEstreaming details in India. (Image source: Twitter)

One of the biggest rivalries in the world of football will once again take place when Real Madrid will lock horns with FC Barcelona on late Saturday night at the home of the NFL side Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Both teams have played a pre-season friendly with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United. Carlo Ancelotti's side defeated United 2-0 whereas Xavi's Barca lost their game against Arteta's Arsenal 5-3.

Star signing Jude Bellingham along with another new player Joselu scored for Real Madrid in their clash against United. On the other hand, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha scored against Arsenal in Inglewood, California.

It is a friendly match between the two sides but history is proof that both set of players never play it like a friendly. Ahead of the El Clasico, checkout the livestreaming details below. (WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores A Brace In Second Game For Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United)

Where is the El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid preseason match taking place?

The preseason friendly that will take place in at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Saturday (July 29).

When Will The El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona take place?

In India, due to time difference, the match starts at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday (July 30).

Where Can I LIVE Stream FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid In India?

The live streaming of the first El Clasico of 2023 will be available on Sony LIV app or website.

Where Can I Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid On Television In India?

The match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid can be watched on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels.

El Clasico: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Predicted XIs

(4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi.

(4-1-2-1-2): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham; Diaz; Joselu, Vinicius Jr.

