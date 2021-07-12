Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo bags Golden Boot with 5 goals, check full list of top scorers

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo may have failed to defend his UEFA Euro Championships title but there was some consolation for the Juventus striker. Ronaldo was awarded the Golden Boot – award for the top-scorer in the tournament – for scoring five goals and also coming up with one assist. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker ended up level on five goals with Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick but Ronaldo won the award for his extra assist.

Ronaldo lived up to his stature by scoring in every group stage match of Portugal, who won the title in the 2016 edition. Ronaldo, who bagged a brace against both France and Hungary in the group stages, however, couldn't take his side beyond the Round of 16 as Portugal went down to Belgium 1-0. England captain Harry Kane ended with 4 goals and came the closest to surpass Ronaldo's tally but failed to score any goal in England’s heart-breaking loss to eventual champions Italy in the summit clash on Sunday (July 11).

5 goals in 4 games... Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo = EURO 2020 Alipay Top Scorer #EUROTopScorer | @Alipay pic.twitter.com/OU9rLeSbjI — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

Here’s the list of top-five goal-scorers of the UEFA Euro 2020…

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals, 1 assist; 2. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 5 goals; 3. Karim Benzema (France) – 4 goals; 4. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 4 goals; 5. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 4 goals

Portugal couldn’t replicate their past heroics and go the distance in the tournament, Ronaldo had a dream run till the time his side was alive. Ronaldo also became the leading goal-scorer in the history of Euros, with his 14th strike. In addition, he equalled Iran’s Ali Daei as the top scorer in international football.