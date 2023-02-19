FC Barcelona vs Cadiz Match Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAR vs CAD LaLiga Match in India?

FC Barcelona are set to host Cadiz at Camp Nou in their La Liga fixture. Xavi's side will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Spanish top flight. Barca are currently leading the table eight points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid. Cadiz are struggling this season sitting on the 16th position of the table with just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Cadiz LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz will be played on Monday (February 20) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz will be played at Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Alonso, Balde; Roberto, F de Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Cardiz Predicted XI – Ledesma; Carcelen, Fali, Hernandez, Arzamendia; Bongonda, Alcaraz, Escalante, Ocampo; Roger, Guardiola