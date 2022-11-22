FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia to France getting thumped by Senegal, most shocking results in tournament history

Saudi Arabia delivered a shocking result in their opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as they defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 1-0 on Tuesday (November 22). Messi and his teammates who dreamed to get a statement-making result in their first match of the Qatar World Cup were taught a lesson by Saudi Arabia. The Argentines had three goals ruled out for offside due to VAR and referee decisions but they went into the tunnel at half-time with 1-0 lead. The second half had a different story for all the football fans watching the blockbuster clash as the 51st ranked side stunned the two time world champions.

Most shocking results in FIFA World Cup history

1) Senegal 1 - 0 France (FIFA World Cup 2002) Group Stage

Defending champions at that time, Les Bleus were handed a stunning defeat with the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and more against Senegal in 2002 FIFA World Cup group stage match. Many say the defeat was because of the curse of being the defending champions.

2) Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia (FIFA World Cup 2022) Group stage

Lionel Messi's dream start to Argentina's attempt at winning the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy was given a big reality check when a motivated Saudi Arabia defeated the star-studded lineup led by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

3) Argentina 0 - 1 Cameroon (FIFA World Cup 1990)

Diego Maradona's Argentina suffered a major shock in their opener of the 1990 FIFA World Cup as the defending champs were stunned by underdogs Cameroon 1-0 in their quest of winning a third title at that moment.

4) North Korea 1 - 0 Italy (FIFA World Cup 1966)

Pak Doo Ik wrote his name in the history of North Korean football as he secured a 1-0 win over two time World Champions at that time which secured a knockout spot for his nation.

5) South Korea 2 - 1 Italy (FIFA World Cup 2002)

After facing disappointment in 1986 and 1998 with no wins in the group stages, South Korea made a big statement beating Italy in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.