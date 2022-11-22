Highlights | Argentina(1) vs Saudi Arabia(2) - FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Messi and co stunned by Saudi Arabia
LIVE Updates | Lionel Messi’s Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Check LIVE Updates HERE.
Talismanic Argentina footballer Lionel Messi will open his campaign in possibly his final FIFA World Cup appearance against Saudi Arabia in a Group C clash at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday (November 22). Messi remains in touching distance of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to World Cups. The Argentinian striker has scored 6 goals while Ronaldo has seven to his name – a couple of goals against Saudi Arabia will take Messi past the Portugal striker on Tuesday.
There has been some injury concern surrounding Messi before the opening game as well, with speculation around Messi’s ankle. “I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumours about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it’s just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary,” Messi was quoted as saying by Goal website.
FUN FACT: If Argentina doesn't lose vs Saudi Arabia, they will make history! _
_ __ 37 games (2018-21)
_ __ 36 games (2019-)
_ __ 35 games (2007-09)
_ __ 35 games (1993-96)
_ __ 35 games (2018-22) pic.twitter.com/09ZDvwCJ6q — ________ ____ (@Footballient) November 22, 2022
“I have not done anything different, I just took care of myself. I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career. This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream a reality,” Messi said during the pre-match press conference.
The 35-year-old was instrumental in carry the Albiceleste to the 2014 World Cup final but fell short of the title, losing to Germany in the final. However, Argentina crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 stage in 2018 in Russia.
Messi is also the most-capped footballer in the World Cups with 19 games so far among active players. He can go on to break the record of German Lothar Matthaus, who has appeared in 25 World Cup matches, in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia here.
LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Twitter reacts to Argentina's defeat
Lionel Messi's 35 matches unbeaten streak finally comes to an end as they face a humiliating defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo fans react - READ
Full time - LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia!
Lionel Messi and Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia. What a disappointing start for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and his side but full credit to Saudi Arabia, they have given their hearts out on the field in their opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.
Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia
74 MINS - LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Argentina makes changes!
Argentina have made 4 changes to their starting eleven so far as Saudi Arabia plan to hold on to their one-goal lead in this contest. Argentina need that Messi magic at the moment.
Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia
#KSA | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/637LVrSqvA
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
64 MINS - LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Argentina pushing hard!
Lionel Messi and Argentina are pushing hard for a equaliser but Saudi Arabia are defending with their hearts out. What a performance by Saudi Arabia in the second half.
Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia
Al-Dawsari has turned this game on its head! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
53 MINS - LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Saudi Arabia score again!
Saudi Arabia with another one as Argentina are stunned in their opener. Two goals within the window of 5 minutes for Saudi Arabia.
Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia
THEY'VE SCORED AGAIN!
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
48 MINS: LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Saudi Arabia SCORE!
Saudi Arabia comeback into the contest with a stunning strike in the 48th minute. Just 3 minutes into the second half and Argentina have to score again to lead the proceedings.
Argentina 1 - 1 Saudi Arabia
Kick-off in the second half! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
Half-time: LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Messi and co lead by 1 goal!
Argentina hold on to their one-goal lead at half-time. Saudi Arabia have defended with discipline in the first half apart from that penalty. Lionel Messi is the difference maker at half time.
Argentina 1 - Saudi Arabia
The link-up between these two #ARG | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/E9BALTj0Eb
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
39 MINS: LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Argentina hunt for goal!
Argentina are pushing hard for a goal but Saudi Arabia hold on to the one-goal deficit.
Argentina 1 - 0 Saudi Arabia
Lautaro Martinez's superb chip is ruled out for offside#ARG | #FIFAWorldCup
—FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
30 MINS: LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: VAR spoiling Argentina party!
VAR has spoiled the Argentina party as the Lionel Messi-led side have had 2 goals ruled out so far inside 30 minutes of this clash against Saudi Arabia.
Argentina 1 - 0 Saudi Arabia
2022 already feels different #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/6zvfvZMaZQ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
19 MINS: LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Argentina on top!
Lionel Messi and co are in red-hot form at the moment as they give no easy pickings to the Saudi Arabia side. It is getting intense at the moment as both sides go at it.
Argentina 1 - 0 Saudi Arabia
9 MINS: LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: GOAL!
Lionel Messi scores for Argentina! Saudi Arabia pay the price early for a foul during the corner. The 35-year-old has now equalled Ronaldo's goal tally at the FIFA World Cup.
Argentina 1 - 0 Saudi Arabia
Messi.
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Here we go!
Lionel Messi and Argentina kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar campaign against Saudi Arabia. Can the little magician pull off something extra-ordinary in his final World Cup? Let's see.
Argentina 0 - 0 Saudi Arabia
LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Messi's last dance in World Cup
The seven-time Ballon d'Or holder is playing his last FIFA World Cup for Argentina and he will eye to get his hands on the prestigious trophy in his fifth World Cup with Argentina.
Player arrivals
#ARG
Lionel Messi
He's here and ready for action! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
LIVE Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Lineups out!
Argentina (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Gomez; Lionel Messi, Lisandro Martinez, Angel Di Maria
Saudi Arabia (4-3-3): Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulaihi, Alshahrani; Kanno, Almalki, Alfaraj; Albrikan, Alshehri, Aldawsari
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi has 6 World Cup goals
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has scored six goals in the World Cup matches so far. Here is the break up...
Germany 2006: 121 minutes, 1 goal; South Africa 2010: 450 minutes, No goals; Brazil 2014: 693 minutes, 4 goals; Russia 2018: 360 minutes, 1 goal
_ Lionel Messi's last #FIFAWorldCup goal _
How may more will we see in #Qatar2022? pic.twitter.com/n2hSYhqows
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
ARG vs KSG: Head-to-head stats
Lionel Messi's Argentina have never lost to Saudi Arabia. The two sides have faced off 4 times in the past with Argentina winning twice and drawing twice as well. What can Messi magic produce in their first FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Tuesday.
ARG vs KSA: Mexico and Poland play 2nd game of Group C today
Robert Lewandowski's Poland and Mexico, who are also in Lionel Messi and Argentina's Group C also play their first game on Tuesday.
Check Live Streaming details of Mexico vs Poland here.
ARG vs KSA: Get ready for Group C action
Group C action begins in FIFA World Cup 2022 with Lionel Messi's Argentina taking on Saudi Arabia first and then Robert Lewandowski's Poland facing Mexico later in the day.
Group C __ __ __ __ Get your colours ON! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/N3MlDeWD6K
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
ARG vs KSA: Check Live Streaming details
Lionel Messi's Argentina will face off against Saudi Arabia in their Group C opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. You can watch Messi in action for FREE!
Check Live Streaming details of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Group C match of FIFA World Cup 2022 here.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi wants to be 'world champion'
Argentina striker Lionel Messi is playing in possibly his last World Cup at the age of 35. Messi thanked the fans for the 'love' he has received over the years ahead of the Group C match against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Lionel Messi __ : "It's something beautiful that many people who are not Argentine want us to be champions. I am grateful for the love I received throughout my career." pic.twitter.com/p9L0F9RRN1
— Barca Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 21, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Saudi Arabia today.
