FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi to Poland's Robert Lewandowski, superstars to watch out for in Group C

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to begin on Sunday (November 20) as the hosts nation will lock horns with Ecuador in the first match of the tournament and Group A. The competition will begin with the round-robin phase as teams are divided into eight groups with four countries in each. The top two finishers will qualify for the next stage of the tournament, which will be the knockout stage. As 32 nations get set to fight for the prestigious title of World Champions, here we bring you two superstars to look out for from the Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which has Lionel Messi's Argentina, Robert Lewandowski's Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Lionel Messi

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already confirmed that this Qatar FIFA World Cup will likely be his last with Argentina. He was very close to lifting the trophy in 2014 but is ready to roll the dice for the last time. Surely, one of the greatest names to play the game of football will produce some 'magic' moments in this Qatar FIFA World Cup. His teammates have already said that Argentina are going to war with Messi for the World title. (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pose together, PIC goes viral as fans can't keep calm)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Karim Benzema joins Paul Pogba in injured superstars list - Check HERE

Robert Lewandowski

To accompany Messi's Argentina, we have another famous forward playing in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Poland qualified for the World Cup by topping their Eastern European slot and Lewandowksi will surely look to leave his mark in this tournament. The FC Barcelona must be looking to get some spotlight on him after leaving Bayern Munich and playing the world cup which is probably the last for his rivals Ronaldo and Messi.

Group C is about more than just Messi v Lewandowski!



The fight for the next round will be fierce November 14, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

November, 22: Mexico vs Poland

November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico

November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

November, 30: Poland vs Argentina

November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico