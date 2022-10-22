FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar less than a month away, here's all you to know - schedule, livestream and more

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Qatar FIFA World Cup is set to begin from Novemeber 20 this year, in what will the 22nd edition of the major football tournament and the first one which will be played in the Arab world. A total of 32 teams (countries) will compete for the most prestigious trophy in the football world. With all the 32 nations confirmed for the showpiece event, Zee News English brings you a look at all the teams which have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Notably, this FIFA World Cup will likely be the last for some big names in football like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and more, with the age factor coming into play.

A total of 32 teams will take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be divided into 8 groups. The Netherlands, Uruguay, Croatia, Denmark, Mexico, the United States of America, Senegal, Wales, Poland, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Switzerland, Ghana, Korea Republic, Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Cameroon, Serbia, Canada, Costa Rica, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ecuador along with hosts Qatar, all are set to participate in the tournament. (FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, stars likely to play last WC - In Pics)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A - Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B - England, IR Iran, USA, Wales

Group C - Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D - France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia

Group E - Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

When is the first and final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 going to be played?

The first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will played on November 21 and the final of the tournament will be played on December 18.

What's new in this edition of the FIFA World Cup?

For the first time in the history of the men's FIFA World Cup, a team of female referees have been signed up for the most decorated competition in the world of football.

Where you can watch and livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 can be livestreamed and watched on Sports 18 network in India.

Where will FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

The 64 matches of the tournament will take place across eight venues - Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

Big team which is missing from the FIFA World Cup 2022

Italy are one of the most shocking names which will not take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Nations with most number FIFA World Cup trophies

Brazil (5) Germany (4) Italy (4) Argentina (2) France (2) Uruguay (2) England (1) and Spain (1).

Spotlight will be on two greats of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are most likely to play their last World Cup after being recognised as one of the all-time best football players. Portugal will lock horns with Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic whereas Messi's Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Messi will be seen competing against Robert Lewandowski's Poland, which will be one of the many interesting clashes of the group stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.