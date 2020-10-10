हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup qualifiers

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Roberto Firmino's brace helps Brazil crush Bolivia 5-0

Brazil had never lost a World Cup qualifier at home, a run that stood at 54 matches going into Friday`s game, and they never looked in danger of losing that record.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Roberto Firmino&#039;s brace helps Brazil crush Bolivia 5-0
Image Credits: Twitter/@CBF_Futebol

Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got goals as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in their opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Brazil had never lost a World Cup qualifier at home, a run that stood at 54 matches going into Friday`s game, and they never looked in danger of losing that record.

Marquinhos put the home side 1-0 up with a header after 16 minutes before Firmino scored after 18 and 49 minutes, both times by getting on the end of low crosses into the penalty box.

Brazil were rampant down the flanks and the Bolivian defence had little answer to the crosses of Renan Lodi and Everton and the dangerous midfield promptings of Neymar, who was unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet.

The fourth came after 66 minutes, when a glancing touch from Rodrygo deflected off defender Jose Maria Carrasco’s shoulder and Philippe Coutinho completed the rout with a header seven minutes later.

Bolivia, who last qualified for the World Cup finals in 1994, started with an inexperienced side under a torrential rain at Corinthians` Neo Quimica Arena and had just one shot on target compared to Brazil`s 10.

The top four teams in the 10-team South American group qualify directly for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

Brazil now travel to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Bolivia are at home the same day to Argentina, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday. 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup qualifiersBrazilBoliviaBrazil vs BoliviafootballNeymarFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022ArgentinaEcuadorPhilippe Coutinho
Next
Story

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi penalty gives Argentina 1-0 win over Ecuador
  • 69,79,423Confirmed
  • 1,07,416Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M27S

Muslims are most happy in India- Mohan Bhagwat