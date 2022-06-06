The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists, Croatia and France will once again lock horns in the UEFA Nations League 2022 on Tuesday (June 7). Croatia will be keen on making a statement in this fixture as they were knocked out of the tournament last year in the group stage. They will surely look to qualify this time around in the tournament to the knockout stages.

On the other hand, defending champions France have a reputation to defend as well and they will look to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat in their opener of the tournament against Denmark. Striker Karim Benzema is in astonishing form and will surely look to guide his team to glory just like he guided his club Real Madrid to the UCL title this season.

It will be a high-intensity contest with some world-class names on the pitch. The clash looks absolutely electrifying on paper and it surely will be an interesting one to watch.

Karim Benzema has eliminated Salah and Mane from the Ballon d’or race. He is now alone and is expected to win the award from France Football. @lequipe #rmlive pic.twitter.com/xNZcOCqdX7 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 3, 2022

Check out all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between France vs Croatia:

Where is France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match being played?

France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Stadion Puljud in Split.

What time will the France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match begin?

France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday (June 7).

Where to watch France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match will be live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match?

France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.