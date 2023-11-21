WATCH: All 3 Goals Qatar Scored Vs India In FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match

Qatar thrashed Indian football team in Odisha's Kalinga Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match on Tuesday (November 21). Moustafa Mashal, Almoez Ali and Yousef Abdurisag were the goalscorers for their side.

Watch the goals here:

GOAL Yousef Abdurisag



Qatar 3-0 India pic.twitter.com/zPuGElcqD6 — Lion (@LionXCR7) November 21, 2023

Qatar cruised past India to extend their lead on top of the table. It was a dominant performance from the away side. (More to follow)