INDIA VS QATAR

WATCH: All 3 Goals Qatar Scored Vs India In FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers India vs Qatar Match: Watch all 3 goals scored from the away side.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Qatar thrashed Indian football team in Odisha's Kalinga Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match on Tuesday (November 21). Moustafa Mashal, Almoez Ali and Yousef Abdurisag were the goalscorers for their side.

Watch the goals here:

Qatar cruised past India to extend their lead on top of the table. It was a dominant performance from the away side. (More to follow)

