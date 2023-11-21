WATCH: All 3 Goals Qatar Scored Vs India In FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers India vs Qatar Match: Watch all 3 goals scored from the away side.
Qatar thrashed Indian football team in Odisha's Kalinga Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match on Tuesday (November 21). Moustafa Mashal, Almoez Ali and Yousef Abdurisag were the goalscorers for their side.
Watch the goals here:
Moustafa Mashal gives the visitors the lead in #INDQAT
Can the #BlueTigers fightback?
Don't miss the LIVE action on #Sports18 & #JioCinema #IndianFootball #FIFAWorldCup #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/xDALzMAuFK— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 21, 2023
Almoez Ali slides in to double Qatar's lead!#BlueTigers #INDQAT #IndianFootball #FIFAWorldCup #Sports18 #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/sgZsv9tGka — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 21, 2023
Yousuf Abdurisag heads home to seal a comfortable win for Qatar #BlueTigers #INDQAT #IndianFootball #FIFAWorldCup #Sports18 #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/ePKgNuFbV4 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 21, 2023
GOAL Yousef Abdurisag
Qatar 3-0 India pic.twitter.com/zPuGElcqD6 — Lion (@LionXCR7) November 21, 2023
Qatar cruised past India to extend their lead on top of the table. It was a dominant performance from the away side. (More to follow)
