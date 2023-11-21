India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch On Mobile, TV And Online?

India will look to build on their historic goalless draw with Asian champions Qatar four years ago when they play the same opponents here on Tuesday in a 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifier. The Indian senior men’s football side started off its FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers second round campaign with a 1-0 win over Kuwait in Kuwait City. Indian winger Manvir Singh (75’) scored the lone goal of the match and got his name on scoresheet.

"It's a game, where there is nothing to lose for us but a lot to win for. So let's go for it all out," said Stimac at the pre-match press conference. "We cannot control the external factors. We can only control our performances at the individual level and as a team. The only thing for us to do is to give our best for 90 minutes when the first whistle sounds."

India are placed in Group A of Round 2 alongside Kuwait, Qatar and Afghanistan. India's next clash is against Qatar on November 21 in Bhubaneswar. If India want to qualify for the third round, they must finish in the top 2 of Group A at the end of the Round 2. (EXPLAINED: How Can Indian Football Team Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup?)

