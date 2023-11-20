LIVE Updates | IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Football Match Live Score: Sunil Chhetri And Co Face Tough Test Vs Qatar

The stage is set as Indian football takes on Asian Champions Qatar in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. Coming off a 1-0 win away from home in Kuwait, Sunil Chhetri and co will be flying high on confidence but Qatar have always been a tricky customer for the Igor Stimac mentored side. Qatar are coming into this contest with a statement-making 8-1 victory over Afghanistan at home. Star forward Almoez Ali scored four goals for his nation in that game.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu played a sensational game in his previous World Cup qualifier campaign against Qatar at their home to force the match finish with a scoreline of 0-0. Likes of Akram Afif, Hassan Al-Haydos and Akram Afif threw everything that night in Doha at Gurpreet but he was simply magnificient.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match Here.