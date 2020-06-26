ISL: Forward Roy Krishna signs one-year contract extension with ATK

Wellington Phoenix’s all-time leading goal-scorer Roy Krishna has signed a new one-year contract extension with Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK FC ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The ISL club took to its official Twitter handle and confirmed that Krishna has extended his stay with ATK FC until at least 2021.

ATK posted a picture of Roy saying that he is pleased to remain at the champion team after a successful winning 2019-20 ISL season.

"One more year of master class finishes as @RoyKrishna21 extends his stay till 2021. I'm very pleased to extend contract with my club again.

After a successful season winning the 2019/2020 ISL Cup there's no question that I want to stay with the Champion Team," ATK tweeted.

Meanwhile, Krishna also took to his social media handle and said that he is looking forward to return to Kolkata to reunite with his teammates and see the merger of ATK with Mohun Bagan.

"I am delighted to extend my contract with @ATKFC Mohun Bagan. I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the Champion Team. Looking forward to returning to Kolkata, training, reuniting with teammates & the merger of ATK & Mohun Bagan # Amarbukeyatk # Joymohunbagan# Eksathe," the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Notably, the Fijian striker played a crucial role in helping ATK seal their third title at the ATP.

Krishna netted a total of 15 goals besides also making six assists in 21 games to help ATK become the most successful side in the ISL's six-year history.

Earlier this year, ATK and Mohun Bagan had merged into a single entity. Besides the upcoming season of the ISL, the merged side will also feature in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2021 by using the I-League champions' slot of Mohun Bagan.